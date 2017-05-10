

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty (DLR), a provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced that it s has appointed Laurence Chapman as Chairman of the Board.



Chapman's appointment as Chairman is effective as of May 8, 2017 and follows his appointment as Vice Chairman in July 2016.



Former Chairman Dennis Singleton will continue to serve on the Board of Directors in his recently appointed role as Chair of the Compensation Committee.



Chapman has served on Digital Realty's Board of Directors since 2004. In addition to his new role as Chairman, Chapman will continue to serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Singleton joined Digital Realty's Board of Directors in 2004 and was appointed Chairman in 2012.



