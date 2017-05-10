China's Baby Products Market Remains Vibrant: Over 4,000 brands from 30+ Countries/Regions to Exhibit at CBME China 2017

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CBME China 2017 - the world's largest trade fair for child, baby and maternity products and services - announced over 4,000 brands and 2,600 exhibitors from over 30 countries/regions have confirmed participation to this year's fair. They will feature products ranging from maternity and baby care products, baby carriages, car seats and furniture, children, baby and teenager clothing, footwear and accessories, food and health care products, maternity clothing, underwear and accessories, and toys, educational products and souvenirs.

Countries/regions represented in this year's fair include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea (South), Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam and more.

This year's fair is expected to occupy 239,732 sqm at the National Exhibition and Convention Canter (Shanghai), 7.36% increase from 2016. China's baby products market remains dynamic and lucrative.

To address the developing and changing habits in the China market, CBME China 2017 is launching four new zones and upgrading the OEM/ODM Zone:

Fabulous Mom Zone will showcase health & beauty, health & wellness/fitness, maternity clothing, postpartum care services, prenatal, pregnancy, and postpartum care and more.

Fine Food Zone covers eggs, fresh and gluten-free produce, healthy whole foods, rice, seasoning for babies and more.

Outdoor Recreation and Sports Zone will showcase bicycles, inline skates & roller skates, manual & electric scooters, and more.

Play & Learn Zone will feature early education in form of play, music and movement programs, playground, swimming pool, photography and more.

The new Global OEM/ODM Zones. Brand owners, retailers and even distributors from the region can have business matching with OEM/ODM companies across the world to help produce or even design new products.

"CBME China is the perfect platform for brand owners, manufacturers, distributors and retailers to meet in one location. It is not only the launching pad for new products for the year, but it is where business is made, new business relationships are formed and where old contacts are renewed. This is also the perfect platform for overseas brands entering China for the first time", said by Athena Gong, General Manager of CBME.

Participating companies include: Abbott, Auldey, Ausnutria, Dorel Juvenile, Friesland, Goodbaby, Guangzhou Aico Baby & Kid Necessities, Guangzhou Eton, Hape, iCandy, Joie Children, Kiddy Children, Micro Trading, Munchkin, Nanchang Liangliang, Ningbo INF, Philips Investment, Pigeon, Procter & Gamble (China), Shanghai MarColor, Toyroyal, Vtech (Shenzhen), Wyeth, Yashili, Zhengjiang Tongxiang Maternity & Baby Products and more.

Other activities at CBME China 2017 include: Private Buyer Meetings, CBME AWARDS, Industry Summits and Seminars, Product Design Contest Awards, Innovative Product Awards, Best Baby Product Store Sales Contest, CBME China Charity Program and more.

Takashi Murata, Sourcing Manager of Nishimatsuya Chain Co., Ltd. (Japan) said: "CBME China helps us to get the new products efficiently, and helps us to choose the products and services which are good for our business."

Admission to CBME China 2017 is free to all trade visitors. Register on this page to get your free badge: http://www.cbmexpo.com/en/article.php?id=151. To learn more about CBME China 2017, visit www.cbmexpo.com/en.

About CBME China (www.cbmexpo.com/en)

Held annually in Shanghai, CBME China is the world's largest sourcing event for baby, child and maternity products. This is the perfect venue for you to meet buyers, manufacturers, distributors and suppliers in the industry.

About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India, Thailand and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global presence in 24 major cities with 32 offices and 1,300 staff.

UBM Asia was awarded 'Asia's Most Reliable Trade Show Organizer Award' in Hong Kong's Most Valuable Companies Awards (HKMVCA) 2016.