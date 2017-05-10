BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: RCHA) ("Rich" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies in cutting edge healthcare and natural remedies, releases an initial list tracking all municipal cannabis licenses in World's Largest Cannabis market: California.

Newly released municipal licenses come in the form of Conditional Use Permits (CUP), which are now starting to be issued from various municipalities within California for the use in medicinal and recreational markets. These initial CUPs are highly sought after and extremely valuable because the state may require possession of one prior to being considered for state licensing in 2018.

Rich's newly launched CannCodex is now tracking all updates and releases of new cannabis licensing in California with an easy to use and free access on the web. This is a crucial part of the transition to a place that recognizes that cannabis possesses medicinal properties. To ensure an understanding of each city's regulations they have created a comprehensive list of cities issuing CUPs. The list will continue to be updated as they receive new information.

Marcus Laun, President of CannCodex, is delighted that CannCodex has launched with an effort to create an information product for the Cannabis Market in California. The CUP process is complicated and market participants are forced to execute a significant amount of research to get conversant. "We hope to support the thousands of market players with more clarity about the California market," he stated.

The list can be found at: www.canncodex.com

About Rich Pharmaceuticals:

Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies in oncology, with initial concentration in treating AML, Hodgkin's Lymphoma and other blood related diseases. Rich Pharmaceuticals' goal is to extend refractory patients life expectancy and increase quality of life. Rich Pharmaceuticals' primary development stage product candidate, RP-323, is being designed to treat blood and cancer related diseases through non-evasive outpatient facilities. RP-323 is a phorbol ester, which induces differentiation and/or apoptosis in multiple cell lines and primary cells, activates protein kinase C (PKC), and modulates the activity of multiple downstream cell signaling pathways, including mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathways. RP-323 induces PKC to produce NF kappa, which then produces NF kappa B that has the ability to regulate cellular responses by entering into the nucleus of cells. NF kappa B binds to DNA and changes the nature of the cell and (1) induces differentiation; (2) induces proliferation; (3) cytokine induction; (4) and/or apoptosis. Find out more at www.richpharmaceuticals.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to commence clinical trials and to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

