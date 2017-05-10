

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street while a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 63.66 points or 0.32 percent to 19,906.66, off a high of 19,938.53 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is rising more than 3 percent, Sony is advancing more than 1 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is up 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.2 percent while Honda is advancing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.2 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.2 percent while JXTG Holdings is declining 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining almost 14 percent, Minebea Mitsumi is rising more than 11 percent, and Mitsubishi Motors is up more than 6 percent after it forecast higher financial results in fiscal 2017.



On the flip side, Screen Holding is down 7 percent, Takara Holdings is losing more than 6 percent and Asahi Glass is declining almost 6 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see preliminary March figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key reports on retail sales and producer and consumer prices later this week.



The Nasdaq rose 17.93 points or 0.3 percent to a new record closing high of 6,120.59, but the Dow dipped 36.50 points or 0.2 percent to 20,975.78 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.46 points or 0.1 percent to 2,396.92.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell Tuesday, unable to sustain a brief recovery after the government predicted higher U.S. production for the next two years. WTI crude for June delivery slid $0.55 or 1.2 percent to $45.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



