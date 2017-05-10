

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The board of directors of Ford Motor Co. (F) is turning up the pressure on Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields to explain the company's fading fortunes and his plan to turn things around, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports noted that the directors scheduled extra time in their meetings this week in advance of Thursday's annual shareholders meeting so they could question Fields on his strategy as Ford's stock continues to stall. The shares have fallen 35 percent since Fields became CEO July 1, 2014.



Investors have been indifferent to Fields' plan to pour billions into new technologies like driverless cars and robo-taxis to take on upstarts like Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving spinoff. Ford's traditional automotive business has struggled more than crosstown rival General Motors Co. as the U.S. auto market declines following seven years of growth.



