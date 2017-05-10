Interim results of the HPV clinical trial validate the integration of the oncogenic high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV-HR) as an indicator of the severity of precancerous lesions.

Genomic Vision(Paris:GV) (Euronext: FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases, today announces promising interim results of its clinical trial organized in the Czech Republic for the cervical cancer detection.

Launched in July 2016, the EXPL-HPV-002 study led in two major clinical centers, the Brno Centre for Outpatient Gynaecology and Primary Care (Dr. Vladimír Dvorák, principal investigator of the study) and the Brno University Hospital (Prof. Pavel Ventruba) has for primary end-point to evaluate the integration of HPV virus (Human Papillomavirus) as a diagnostic biomarker of the high-risk precancerous lesions, requiring an appropriate care.

To date, while 300 female patients aged between 25 and 65 years old have already been recruited, the interim analysis with the first 126 patients allows to demonstrate that the integration of 14 HR-HPV detected by molecular combing represents a relevant indicator of the precancerous lesions' progression and their degree of severity.

Dr Vladimír Dvorák, Head Physician at the Brno Centre for Outpatient Gynaecology and Primary Care, declared: "These first results demonstrate the suitability of the molecular combing in order to improve the early diagnosis of cervical cancer. The clinical demonstration of the HR-HPV integration as progressive key factor towards the disease highlights a very strong prognostic value. We look forward to confirming these promising data on the whole cohort of patients."

Aaron Bensimon, CEO and co-founder of Genomic Vision, concluded: "The HPV infection, at the origin of the cervical cancer in certain cases, is one of the major threats for women's health. We know that adapted care through an early diagnosis of the disease significantly increase the life expectancy. The interim collected data of the EXPL-HPV-002 study are extremely encouraging and need to be replicated in the future on a larger number of patients. The accurate analysis of the final results expected by the end of the year should allow to position our technology as a new standard for premature detection of this cancer, 3rd most wide-spread within female population at the origin of 275.00 deaths a year."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs.

The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 60 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visitwww.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in its Document de Reference filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2017, under number R.17-009, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

