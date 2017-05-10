Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority JSC Halyk Bank: 1Q 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation 10-May-2017 / 06:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *10 May 2017* *Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan'* *1Q 2017 Results Conference Call Invitation * On Tuesday, 16 May 2017 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1Q 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1Q 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 16 May 2017. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9105 Russia: +7 495 213 1767 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=4651 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 16 May 2017 at: http://www.halykbank.kz/en/investor-relations/investor-presentations [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 16 May 2018. - ENDS - *For further information please contact:* *JSC 'Halyk Bank'* Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: JSC Halyk Bank 40, Al Farabi Avenue 050059 (A26M3K5) Almaty Kazakhstan Phone: +7 727 259 04 30 Fax: +7 727 259 02 71 E-mail: ir@halykbank.kz Internet: http://halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 WKN: A0LF36 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 4171 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 571675 10-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5bec9a49d7ffd4f4fdeba99566f75d1e&application_id=571675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2ca9608396275a85e06bd50c1ed94d00&application_id=571675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

