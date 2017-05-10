LHV Group earned a net profit of EUR 1.9 million in April In April AS LHV Group earned EUR 1.9 million consolidated net profit; of the major units the Bank earned EUR 1.4 million and Asset Management EUR 0.6 million. Profit belonging to parent company shareholders was EUR 1.8 million.



According to Madis Toomsalu, CEO of AS LHV Group results in April were good: "The story of LHV is a growth story and April was a good testament to that. The credit portfolio grew by EUR 24 million, supported by loans to both private persons and businesses. In addition, the sum of unbridled loans from concluded contracts grew to another record. This stands for work done in advance. The fact that LHV was named twice in the first quarter as the bank with best service in Estonia helped in that LHV bank's customer number rose by more than 2000 during April; also the number of active clients rose. Regarding pension funds, the emphasis is on creating value to customers through Estonian investments, and activating Estonian economy along the way. Financing airplanes used by Nordica, a deal revealed in April, serves both mentioned objectives splendidly. Based on four months we are able to fulfill the financial plan."



Reports of AS LHV Group are available at https://investor.lhv.ee/en/reports/.



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are AS LHV Pank and AS LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs about 300 people and 119,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have about 180,000 customers.



