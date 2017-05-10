Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces its new CEO

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED - INSIDE INFORMATION

Wednesday, 10 May 2017, 07:00 CEST

BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES ITS NEW CEO

Mechelen, Belgium, 10 May 2017 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or 'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), is pleased to announce Herman Verrelst as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of August 2017.

Herman is a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur with a proven international commercial track-record in molecular diagnostics. Herman currently holds the position of Vice President and General Manager of the Genomics and Clinical Applications Division of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets with revenues of USD 4.2 billion in 2016. In this role, Herman has been instrumental in expanding Agilent's product portfolio through product innovations and the addition of new technologies. These were primarily in the area of precision genomics for oncology, the gateway to precision medicine, which is an excellent background to assist Biocartis in accelerating its worldwide commercial expansion and test menu development.

Herman joined Agilent in May 2015 as General Manager of the Clinical Applications Division following Agilent's acquisition of Cartagenia, of which Herman was CEO and founder. Cartagenia was a spin-off of Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium) and was focused on software solutions for clinical genetics and molecular oncology. Prior to that, Herman was CEO of Medicim, which was acquired by the Swiss-based Nobel Biocare AG in 2007, as well as founder and CEO of DATA4s, which was acquired by Norkom Technologies Ltd. in 2004. Herman holds a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium).

Rudi Marien, Chairman of Biocartis, commented: "It is with great excitement that we today announce that Herman will be appointed as our new CEO. Herman has demonstrated true leadership in his previous positions where he realized impressive commercial and shareholder successes. I am confident that under the leadership of Herman, Biocartis will excel in its next phase of growth. We congratulate Herman and wish him all the best in his new role."

Herman Verrelst added: "I am passionate by growth stories that are driven by true innovation and as such very pleased to be given the opportunity to join Biocartis. I look forward to work with the team and with Rudi Pauwels, whose passion and vision I share, to continue to disrupt the molecular diagnostics market with solutions that bring precision medicine into practice. The Idylla platform is an extremely elegant and best-in-class platform to achieve this goal."

Rudi Pauwels, founder of Biocartis, and Hilde Windels, interim CEO, commented: "We are convinced that Herman's commercial track-record, industry experience and personality are a perfect fit for this leadership role within Biocartis. We look forward to work with Herman and to further execute our plans, making sure that Biocartis can impact on a global scale the way molecular diagnostics is performed."

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com (mailto:rdegrave@biocartis.com)

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla platform in 2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs with a primary focus oncology followed by infectious diseases. These areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has eight oncology tests and two infectious disease tests in its product menu. More information: www.biocartis.com (http://www.biocartis.com/) . Press Photo Library available here (https://investors.biocartis.com/en/press-image-library). Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/biocartis_): @Biocartis_.

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

