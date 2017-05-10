IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 9% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2017

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (10 May 2017) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first three months 2017 results.

Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 11% to EUR 106.4 million (+9% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 9% to EUR 42.7 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 11% to EUR 29.4 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 12% to EUR 0.56

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "The year started very well with an EBITA growth of 9%, strong free cash flow and an increase of cash earnings per share of 12%. In particular EMEA outperformed with 14% EBITA growth. The results in Asia-Pacific were in line with expectations whereas the Americas were disappointing, mainly because Brazil underperformed versus a strong Q1 2016. Overall, we are optimistic and expect another year of growth of our results."

