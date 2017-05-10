TGS: TGS announces Q1 2017 Results with revenues up 35%

ASKER, NORWAY (10 May 2017) - TGS reported net revenues of USD 86 million in Q1 2017, up 35% from USD 64 million in Q1 2016. Strong cash flow from operations of USD 185 million helped to grow the cash balance to USD 248 million. Quarterly dividend will be maintained at USD 0.15 per share.

1st Quarter Highlights

Consolidated net revenues were USD 86 million, up 35% from USD 64 million in Q1 2016

Net late sales totaled USD 69 million, up 82% from USD 38 million in Q4 2015

Net pre-funding revenues were USD 15 million (USD 23 million in Q1 2016) funding 26% of TGS' operational multi-client investments for the quarter

Operational multi-client investments were USD 58 million in addition to USD 5 million from risk sharing arrangements

Operating profit (EBIT) was USD 2 million (2% of net revenues), compared to USD -21 million (-33% of net revenues) in Q1 2016

Cash flow from operations was USD 185 million, up 27% from USD 145 million in Q1 2016

Free cash flow (after multi-client investments) was USD 74 million, compared to USD 63 million in Q1 2016

Cash balance at 31 March 2017 was USD 248 million in addition to the undrawn USD 75 million Revolving Credit Facility

Earnings per share (fully diluted) were USD 0.02, up from USD -0.20 in Q1 2016

Quarterly dividend maintained at USD 0.15 per share

Financial guidance for 2017 reiterated at: New multi-client investments* at approximately the same level as in 2016 Additional multi-client investments expected from sales of existing surveys with risk sharing arrangements Pre-funding of new multi-client investments* expected to be approximately 40-45%



*New multi-client investments excluding investments related to surveys with risk sharing arrangements

"Despite the continued challenging market conditions, TGS delivered strong growth in late sales of 82% from Q1 2016. We were also successful at securing prefunding for new 2017 projects. Our cash flow generation and pipeline of investment opportunities positions TGS well to enhance our status as the world's leading multi-client geophysical company," TGS' CEO Kristian Johansen stated.



Company summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com).





Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

TGS Q1 2017 Earnings Release and Interim Financials Report (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2103288/797826.pdf)

TGS Q1 2017 Earnings Release Presentation (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2103288/797825.pdf)



