

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Food retailer Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income climbed 72.8 percent to 356 million euros from 206 million euros last year.



Basic earnings per share improved 12 percent to 0.28 euro from 0.25 euro a year ago.



Net sales increased 65.1% to 15.87 billion euros from 9.61 billion euros last year. Net sales went up 61.4% at constant exchange rates.



Pro forma first-quarter net sales increased 2.9% to 15.8 billion euros.



Dick Boer, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, 'We are pleased to report a resilient first quarter performance with an increase in margins for the Group despite the ongoing deflationary environment in the United States. We continue to make significant progress on the implementation of our Better Together strategy, investing in our customer proposition, while improving margins.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company reiterated target of realizing 220 million euros net synergies, including 56 million euros realized year to date and expect that the full year 2017 underlying operating margin for the Group will increase compared to 2016.



