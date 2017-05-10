

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - China National Chemical Corp., known as ChemChina, announced the definitive interim results for the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Swiss agriculture company Syngenta AG (SYT) and all outstanding American Depositary Shares representing common shares.



At the end of the main offer period on May 4, around 82.2 percent of common shares, including those represented by ADSs, have been validly tendered in, and not withdrawn from, the offers.



The Minimum Acceptance Rate condition of 67 percent of issued Syngenta shares has been satisfied and the offers have been successful.



ChemChina noted that an additional acceptance period will begin on May 11, 2017.



Shareholders of Syngenta and holders of ADSs who have not tendered their common shares or ADSs into the offers during the main offer period may accept the offers during the additional acceptance period, in which case they will receive the offer price in the second settlement. The additional acceptance period will end on May 24, 2017.



Further, as soon as permitted by law and applicable regulation, it is intended to de-list the shares from the SIX and to de-list the ADSs from the NYSE.



