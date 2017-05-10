

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first six months of 2016/17 rose significantly to 95.1 million euros from the prior year's 75.3 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 0.76 euros from 0.59 euros last year.



Revenue increased by 8.6 percent to 587.5 million euros from the previous year's 540.8 million euros, while it was up 7.1 percent on adjusted for currency effects.



The revenue target of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG lies within the range of 1.150 billion euros to 1.200 billion euros for fiscal year 2016/17. The EBIT margin is expected to be within the range also forecast for the medium term, of 13 percent to 15 percent.



