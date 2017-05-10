NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, May 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has signed a global frame agreement with Telenor, a Norway-based worldwide telecommunications operator, to provide microwave communications systems.This agreement will apply to the Telenor Group's 13 telecommunications affiliates(1) in Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Through this agreement, NEC will provide total support from the introduction of NEC's ultra-compact microwave communications systems, iPASOLINK VR and iPASOLINK EX Advanced, to maintenance services over the next five years.NEC is first scheduled to provide iPASOLINK to Telenor Pakistan, then to expand the supply of its products to telecommunications affiliates in other areas.NEC and Telenor have been working together since the 1980s, and the companies have signed several global frame agreements on microwave communications systems since 2006. NEC has the largest share in cumulative shipments for microwave communications systems for Telenor. Moreover, in 2015, NEC and Telenor signed a global frame agreement on IP routers and optical communications systems. Collectively, NEC can provide the necessary systems for Telenor to build an effective transport network."We are honored to sign this agreement with Telenor," said, Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC Corporation. "With NEC's iPASOLINK, Telenor can enhance network connectivity, enabling their customers to experience better, high-quality services. NEC will continue to provide advanced solutions to Telenor, including microwave equipment, IP routers and optical communications systems, so that we can contribute to the diversification and sophistication of their communication services."(1) Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, MyanmarAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.