

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased in March from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 138 million in March from 153 million in the corresponding month last year. In February, the shortfall was EUR 100 million.



Exports surged 15.0 percent year-over-year in March and imports climbed by 12.0 percent.



The highest growth took place in the exports of mineral products, wood and articles of wood, base metals and articles of base metal and agricultural products and food preparations, the agency reported.



Exports to EU countries rose 11.0 percent annually in March and those to non-EU countries grew by 26.0 percent.



During the first quarter of this year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 647 million versus a shortfall of EUR 448 million in the same period of 2016.



