

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch banking firm ING Group NV (ING) Wednesday reported that its net result for the first quarter slid more than 9 percent to 1.143 billion euros, and net result per share declined to 0.29 euro from 0.32 euro last year.



ING Group's underlying net result for the quarter rose more than 39 percent to 1.175 billion euros. Underlying result before tax grew 39.3 percent, reflecting continued loan growth, good cost control and relatively low risk costs.



Net interest income for the first quarter increased 3.2 percent to 3.352 billion euros.



ING Group's fully loaded CET1 ratio increased by 0.3 percentage point to 14.5 percent at the end of March 2017.



