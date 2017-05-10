

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose 43.4 percent to 94.5 million euros or 0.61 euros per share from 65.9 million euros or 0.43 euro per share in the same period last year.



Operating EBITDA for the quarter was 201.6 million euros, up 4.9 percent from 192.1 million euros a year ago.



Sales for the quarter rose 15.2 percent to 2.97 billion euros from 2.58 billion euros last year.



Gross profit grew 7.7 percent from last year to 631.8 million euros.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Brenntag said it continues to expect growth in the key performance indicators operating gross profit and operating EBITDA.



