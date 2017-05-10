

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported that its first-quarter nominal net profit increased to 88.3 million euros or 1.37 euros per share from 63.3 million euros or 0.98 euros per share, previous year. Operational net profit, which excludes one-off impacts, increased by 30% year on year to 93 million euros. Operational earnings per share was 1.45 euros compared to 1.11 euros.



First-quarter sales were up 17% year on year to 5.1 billion euros. The company said the strong progress reflects both the contribution of UGL and the organic growth of the business in HOCHTIEF's core markets.



HOCHTIEF confirmed the Group guidance. In 2017, the Group aims to achieve an operational net profit in the range of 410-450 million euros and expects sales growth of over 10%.



