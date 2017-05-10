

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement AG (HDELY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter loss group share was 70 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 72 million euros. Loss per share narrowed to 0.35 euro from previous year's loss of 0.38 euro.



Result from current operations dropped 21 percent to 108 million euros. Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation improved by 19% to 383 million euros.



Revenue climbed 34% to 3.78 billion euros from previous year's 2.83 billion euros, as a result of the consolidation of Italcementi. On pro forma basis, i.e. taking into account the contributions of Italcementi for the first half of 2016, revenue increased slightly.



In the first quarter, the sales volumes of HeidelbergCement's building materials rose substantially with the consolidation of Italcementi. Cement and clinker sales volumes increased by 58% to 27.8 million tonnes.Aggregates volume grew 23%.



Further, the company said its outlook for 2017 remains unchanged. The company expects growth in sales volumes of cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.



Further, the company sees moderate increase in revenue and mid-single to double-digit percentage increase in result from current operations on a comparable pro forma basis; significant rise in profit for the financial year before non-recurring effects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX