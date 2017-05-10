

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA (AXAHY.PK) reported that its Total revenues for the first-quarter of 2017 declined to 31.6 billion euros from 31.7 billion euros in the same quarter last year.



Total revenues were stable as growth in Property & Casualty and Asset Management was offset by Life & Saving.



'In the first quarter of 2017, AXA continued to deliver profitable growth in the priority segments of its Ambition 2020 plan', said Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA.



Life & Savings revenues were down 3%, as growth in Unit-Linked and Protection & Health was more than offset mainly by lower single premiums in G/A Savings.



Property & Casualty revenues were up 2%, mainly driven by growth in Commercial lines, in line with strategy.



Asset Management revenues were up 7%, mainly due to higher average assets under management and an increase in average management fee bps



Total economic gross revenues were up 0.4%, reflecting revenues on a group sharebasis. The main difference in growth versus total revenues was driven by China and Italy.



Health revenues(reported above in L&S or P&C) were up 7% to 3.4 billion euros mainly driven by France, Germany and UK & Ireland.



Asset Management net inflows amounted to 3 billion euros driven by AXA IM.



.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX