

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY) announced that the Phase III IMvigor211 study that evaluated TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer whose disease progressed during or after treatment with a platinum-based chemotherapy did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy. IMvigor211 was a randomized pivotal study designed to support full approval globally and to serve as the confirmatory study to convert the accelerated approval to full approval in the U.S.



The company said the IMvigor211 data will be further examined in an effort to better understand these results, including the initial observation that the chemotherapy arm results were better than study design assumptions.



Genentech noted that it has an extensive clinical trial development program for TECENTRIQ, with more than 30 trials ongoing, 17 of which are ongoing or planned Phase III studies across several kinds of lung, kidney, skin, breast, colorectal, prostate, ovarian, bladder and blood cancers.



