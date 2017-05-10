

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) Wednesday reported that its earnings after taxes for the first quarter rose more than 15 percent to 23 million euros from 19 million euros. Earnings per share grew over 15 percent to 1.05 euro from 0.91 euro last year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT increased 16.9 percent to 31.5 million euro, with EBT margin amounting to 3.9 percent for the first quarter.



The company's revenue climbed 13.9 percent to 803.1 million euros. The double-digit growth in both domestic and overseas business contributed to the revenue growth.



Segment wise, IT system house & managed services' revenue growth was 23.2 percent, and IT e-commerce revenue growth was 6.8 percent.



As of 31 March, Bechtle had 7,708 employees, a year-on-year increase of 6.0 percent.



