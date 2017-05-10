What Really Happens Behind Car Doors? Research by Renault Reveals Half of Brits use Family Car Journeys as Quality Time Together and a Chance to Discuss Awkward Topics

LONDON, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

British parents are quite literally 'going round the houses' when it comes to discussing serious issues with their children - by using the family car as a travelling confessional.

Today, Renault Scénic reveals new research that explores the importance of family time in the car as a place of honest conversations and storytelling. The study found that over half (54%) of kids are more likely to open up about topics such as what happened at school and trouble with friends when mum or dad is behind the wheel.

A 'safe place' for honest discussion

More than a third (38%) of parents think their conversations with their children are far more honest in the car than anywhere else. Over 40% believe this honesty is down to their kids not being under a judgmental stare and one in five (19%) think it's because their kids can't immediately be sent to their room.

It's not just parents, who are wise to the benefits of using the car as a place for talking openly. Picking their moment perfectly, more than one in five kids (22%) admitted to getting into trouble with a teacher or not doing well in a test (22%). A further 14% have owned up to forgetting to do homework and almost one in 10 (8%) to getting a detention.

Beyond the playground

A third of parents (32%) find it easier to talk about more delicate subjects with the kids when on the road. Well over half (59%) of parents instigate awkward topics such as the 'birds and the bees' in the car so they don't have to engage in eye-contact.

33% discuss troubles with friends

17% talk about troubles with a boyfriend or a girlfriend

Meanwhile...

10% of children have discussed changes in their body shape

8% of kids wanted the 'sex chat'

Parents listen more in the car

One in 10 (9%) parents deliberately embark on a car journey in a desperate bid to get their child to talk more. 28% of parents admit to learning more about their children in the car then they would at home. In fact, 31% feel more clued up on their kids' favourite music and TV shows after a journey and 22% say they know more about their friends.

A third (34%) of parents said they listen more in the car than at home. Of those surveyed, 49% believe it's the absence of having to cook and 44% having the pressure to leave the house on time (44%) that distracts them at home.

DrLindaPapadopolous, leading family psychologist said:"This research suggests thatthe car journey can be areally important time forfamilies, as for some it canbe the only time where aconversation can takeplace with very littledistraction."

Based on the findings ofthe study it appears thatparents feel that theirchildren are morecomfortable addressingdeeper and moremeaningful issues if they'renot under the spotlight - ifmum or dad arefocusedonthe road they can't beunder their watchful gaze,and sometimes this canmake it easier to open up.

"And given the fact most parents are driving their children around in excess of eight times a week, this means families have plenty of time to talk."

The Renault Scénic, like the home away from home.

Ideal for family drives, Renault Scénic has all the features needed for a quick trip to the shops or a weekend away. With multiple options for storage and rear seats that fold down at the touch of a button, there is substantial room for suitcases and travelling necessities, allowing families to pack all the essentials for long-haul journeys.

As the family embark on their trip, passengers can enjoy the view from the panoramic sunroof whilst the whole car can listen to music from the impressive BOSE® Sound System*.

To further set the mood, drivers can play with the ambient lighting and driving mode selector - MULTI-SENSE. By using the central multimedia touchscreen**, drivers can choose from five modes:

Eco - green ambient lighting and vehicle settings optimised for fuel economy

Neutral - yellow ambient lighting and vehicle settings in standard configuration

Comfort - blue ambient lighting and vehicle settings optimised for a relaxing drive

Sport - red ambient lighting and engine/steering setup to deliver a sportier drive

Perso - purple ambient lighting and opportunity to personalise your vehicle setup

When things become quiet, the kids can strap in their portable electronic devices on the in-built aviation tables and use the USB ports to keep them charged whilst on the move**.

Renault is Putting the Findings of the Research to the Test

Renault commissioned the research of 2,000 UK parents to highlight the importance of family time in the car as a place for quality conversations and as an environment for families to thrive. To explore the themes of the study in more detail and to put the findings to the test, Renault is conducting a year-long social experiment with online personalities Mother Pukka (@mother_pukka) and Father of Daughters (@father_of_daughters). Their daily trials and tribulations will be captured on a dash-cam, revealing the real life conversations and experiences as parents navigate all sorts of challenges. Experiences will range from the everyday school run, to family trips and after school journeys to hobbies and activities. Join us for the in-car conversations - from the awkward to the insightful, singing the latest hits and special guest passengers at: http://www.life.renault.co.uk

