WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Group awarded NCOC framework

10 May 2017

Wood Group awarded NCOC framework in Kazakhstan

Wood Group has secured a new framework agreement to provide study engineering for North Caspian Operating Company's (NCOC) offshore and onshore asset portfolio in Kazakhstan.

The contract extends Wood Group's support of NCOC. The company is currently delivering the concept and pre-FEED for the Kalamkas-Khazar co-development project. It also holds a multi-year engineering, procurement and construction contract in support of Kashagan operations, through its joint venture PSN KazStroy JSC.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood Group's Asset Life Cycle Solutions business in the eastern region said: "The trusted partnership developed with NCOC, based on our proven track record of safe and efficient services and innovative technical solutions, is demonstrated by the award of this new framework agreement.

"Wood Group has been present in the region for over 10 years. We will combine our strong knowledge of the area, global expertise across the asset lifecycle and experience of the engineering, planning and construction criteria required to operate successfully in harsh and complex environments to support NCOC's diverse asset portfolio.

"We have demonstrated our commitment to investing in the development of local talent in Kazakhstan, and have cemented strong relationships with the region's supply chain. We will remain firmly focused on maximising regional employment opportunities and leveraging our partnerships with local companies, under this new framework agreement."

