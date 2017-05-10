

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) reported that its unadjusted consolidated net income for the first-quarter of 2017 dropped to 47.3 million euros, from 209.4 million euros last year. In the previous year was marked by significant one-time effects in connection with the founding of Ringier Axel Springer Schweiz AG and the sale of CarWale. The unadjusted earnings per share amounted to 0.36 euros, compared to 1.88 euros in the previous year.



But, consolidated net income adjusted for non-recurring effects and impairments from purchase price allocations in the reporting period grew to 78.1 million euros from 65.3 million euros in the prior year. The adjusted earnings per share increased by 18.7 percent to 0.62 euros from 0.53 euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA, adjusted for non-recurring effects, for the first-quarter of 2017 rose considerably by 16.9 percent to 147.2 million euros from the previous year's 125.9 million euros. This was mainly attributable to the positive development of the Classified Ad and Paid Models, whose EBITDA increased by 21.5 percent and 19.8 percent respectively.



Revenues for the first quarter increased by 6.7 percent to 836.2 million euros from 783.4 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted for consolidation and currency effects, total revenues were 4.4 percent higher than in the prior year period.



The company confirmed its forecasts for the whole of 2017. Accordingly, Group revenues are expected to grow in the mid single-digit percentage range. For the EBITDA and the adjusted earnings per share, Axel Springer expects an increase in the mid to high single-digit percentage range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX