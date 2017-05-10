Telephone Conference to be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 17:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST)



Stockholm, 2017-05-10 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") announces that the report for the first quarter of 2017 will be published on May 15, 2017.



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 17:00 CEST (11:00 a.m. EDT) Monday May 15, 2017 where Per Brilioth, Managing Director of Vostok New Ventures will be available to comment on the report and the latest developments.



Please call in 5 minutes before the conference starts and stay on the line.



Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0)8 505 564 74



Call-in number for the conference call (UK): +44 203 364 53 74



Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 855 753 22 30



To take part of the interactive presentation, please log on to:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/3z8kk7rs



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Investor Relations: +46 (0)8-545 015 50



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



