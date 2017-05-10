F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 10 May 2017, 09.00 (EEST)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ervi, Pertti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170509075322_3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 1776 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Volume: 1568 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Volume: 25 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Volume: 550 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4419 Volume weighted average price: 3.62000 Euro



Contact information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93, investor-relations@f-secure.com