F-Secure Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 10 May 2017, 09.00 (EEST)



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Söderström, Eriikka Position: Chief Financial Officer ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20170509074512_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: F-Secure Oyj LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 280 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Volume: 59 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 339 Volume weighted average price: 3.63000 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 83 Unit price: 3,63500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 83 Volume weighted average price: 3.63500 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 154 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Volume: 249 Unit price: 3,59000 Euro Volume: 128 Unit price: 3,60000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 531 Volume weighted average price: 3.60111 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: DBSE Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 400 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 3.63000 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009801310 Volume: 851 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Volume: 109 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Volume: 285 Unit price: 3,62000 Euro Volume: 642 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Volume: 2500 Unit price: 3,63000 Euro Volume: 332 Unit price: 3,60000 Euro Volume: 2036 Unit price: 3,60000 Euro Volume: 500 Unit price: 3,60000 Euro Volume: 1392 Unit price: 3,60000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8647 Volume weighted average price: 3.61489 Euro



Contact information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93, investor-relations@f-secure.com