A U.S. research team from the Michigan Technological University is assessing the technical and economic viability of military microgrids run on solar power.

A team of engineering and energy policy experts from Michigan Technological University (MTU) is conducting a research to assess if solar micro-grids can represent a defense instrument against potential cyber and physical attacks to military bases in the United States.

The researchers claim that 17 GW of additional PV capacity are necessary to guarantee the safety of the U.S. military bases, and their independence from the national grid, which can be potentially damaged by attacks from terrorists and natural disasters.

The MTU scientists also claim that, within current contractors' skill sets, a similar plan is economically ...

