

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German drug discovery solutions company Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported that its net income for the first quarter was 6.88 million euros, compared to net loss of 1.17 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share for the quarter were 0.05 euro, compared to prior year's loss of 0.01 euro.



Adjusted Group EBITDA surged to 13.2 million euros from 7.2 million euros in the same period last year.



Revenues for the quarter grew 34 percent to 50.2 million euros from 37.5 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the Group affirmed its outlook for revenues to increase by more than 15 percent and adjusted Group EBIDTA to improve significantly compared to 2016.



