

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening largely unchanged on Wednesday amid speculation that North Korea could be preparing to conduct its sixth nuclear test in just over a decade.



Britain's Sky News quoted North Korea's ambassador to the Britain, Choe Il, as saying that his country is 'not afraid' to continue testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in spite of international warnings against them.



Investors also grew cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, saying he mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails last year.



Congressional Democrats condemned the move and said it was an effort to undermine the agency's investigations of possible Trump campaign ties to Russian meddling in last year's election.



Separately, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the Trump administration would enforce trade rules more aggressively to reduce the country's trade deficit, but doesn't seek a dispute.



The dollar gave back some of its recent gains and gold hovered near a eight-week low while oil prices gained ground in Asian deals on industry data showing a much sharper draw in U.S. crude inventories.



Also, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia would reduce its crude oil exports to the Asian market by around 7 million barrels in June.



Asian stocks are broadly higher, although South Korean shares slipped into red as liberal politician Moon Jae-in won the country's presidential election after nine years of conservative rule.



China's inflation accelerated to a 3-month high in April, while factory gate inflation eased on weakening commodity prices, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed today.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed amid a lack of new catalysts as a fall in oil prices and hawkish comments from a Fed official offset some upbeat earnings news.



The Dow slipped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to reach a fresh record closing high for a second day in a row.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained half a percent on Tuesday, with gains underpinned by a raft of well-received corporate earnings and a rebound in resources stocks.



The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



