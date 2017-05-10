Live casino pioneer Codeta.com has completed its second major funding round, bolstering its cash reserves to the tune of €2.3m as the operator continues to strengthen its game portfolio and roll-out new marketing campaigns.

The funding round generated a large amount of interest from high profile investors from around the world, with half the total capital raised coming from Trention AB, which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Codeta will use the additional funds to invest in new products and technology to take the users experience to the next level, launch in new and exciting marketing campaigns and bolster its team with new hires.

Codeta CEO Edward Ihre, said: "We are delighted to have closed our second major funding round in under a year. It proves investor appetite remains high when it comes to the online casino sector, and that Codeta is an attractive proposition.

"In a short space of time we have carved out a name for ourselves as the go-to live table games operator in key European markets, and this injection of cash will allow us to take our product and brand to the next level."

William Heigard, CEO of Trention, said: "I am really excited by the opportunity to invest in Codeta and the team behind the brand. The live casino sector is very exciting, driven by creative and innovative operators such as Codeta.

"Codeta has already found success in the market, but remains very ambitious in terms of the product and experience it offers players and the regions in which it operates, and I am delighted to be a part of its future."

Closing of the funding round comes shortly after Codeta completely redesigned its logo and website to better represent its position as the market leader in live casino games, and to make the UX even more seamless, smooth and intuitive.

Codeta has carved out a name for itself as a pioneer and leader in live table games, but also has a selection of other table games and slots from NetEnt, Play'N'Go, Aristocrat, Novomatic, NextGen, Microgaming and others.

Its live dealer products are supplied by the likes of NetEnt, Authentic Gaming and Evolution Gaming.

The site is available on desktop, and has also been optimized for play on mobile and tablet devices, both Android and iOS.

