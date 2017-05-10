

10 May 2017 For immediate release



Novae Group plc



Trading Update for the period ended 31 March 2017



Novae Group plc ('Novae' or 'the Group'), the specialist Lloyd's insurance group, today releases its Trading Update for the period ended 31 March 2017.



* GWP of £354.9 million (Q1 2016: £282.8 million); 13.8% growth at constant rates of exchange * Rates on renewal business down 2% across the whole account * Underwriting transformation completed with our exit from four Casualty classes, where future profitability is unsustainable * Claims performance across core lines was broadly in line with expectations, whilst those classes exited or in run-off are expected negatively to impact performance, making it unlikely that the Group will achieve a combined ratio below 100% for the financial year * Q1 Investment return: 0.7% (Q1 2016: 1.2%), ahead of target return



Commenting today, Group Chief Executive Matthew Fosh said:



'We have completed the underwriting transformation of Novae into a focussed Lloyd's business, which has included the withdrawal from certain Casualty classes where we deem future profitability to be unsustainable. The soft market, several years in the making, is now entrenched, and combined ratios above 100% will be commonplace. Establishing a point of differentiation in today's market is critical - the Group's strategy over the past three years has been to pursue that goal.'



Operational changes



The transition of Novae's portfolio to focus on classes where it retains a demonstrable competitive advantage was completed in the first part of the year. The Group has withdrawn from the following four Casualty classes where the outlook for future profitability was deemed inadequate: Financial Institutions, Professional Indemnity, General Liability Reinsurance and Motor Reinsurance.



Going forward the Group's market leading Cyber and US XS Casualty units will be reported as part of an expanded Marine, Aviation, Political Risk and Specialty Division (MAPS). The UK General Liability and Medical Malpractice units offer specialist property & casualty package products and will be reported as part of the Property Division. These changes have resulted in the closure of the Casualty Division.



Financial update



Gross written premium to 31 March (£'millions) 2017 2016 % change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Property 183.2 145.9 25.6%



Casualty 69.0 60.7 13.7%



MAP 102.7 76.2 34.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 354.9 282.8 25.5% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Gross written premium for the three months to 31 March 2017 was £354.9 million (Q1 2016: £282.8 million), an increase of 25.5% or 13.8% at constant rates of exchange. Rates on renewal business remained under pressure during the first quarter of 2017 and were down 2% across the whole account.



Premium growth was achieved across all divisions, particularly in those classes which benefitted from the investment in new underwriting teams and from initiatives the Group has taken over the last three years. The most significant area of growth was in US Excess and Surplus lines, supported by the Group's Special Purpose Arrangement with Securis Investment Partners LLP.



The Group has decisively reduced income or exited from a number of poorer performing classes in the Casualty and Property divisions. The most significant reductions compared to the first quarter of 2016 were in the International Direct & Facultative, Professional Indemnity and General Liability Reinsurance units.



Claims experience from the Group's continuing classes of business was broadly in line with expectations. However, the performance of those classes exited or in run-off had an adverse impact on the Group's performance in the first quarter, notably from the Financial Institutions, International Direct & Facultative and Credit & Surety reinsurance units. As a result of this, and despite the performance of the core classes, the Group is unlikely to achieve a combined ratio below 100% for the financial year.



Investment return for the first three months of 2017 was £10.3 million on average assets of £1,472.5 million, equivalent to a return of 0.7% on average assets (Q1 2016: £15.0 million, on £1,286.3 million and 1.2% respectively). Returns in the period benefitted from a strong performance in the fixed income portfolio. The asset allocation remains in line with target.



