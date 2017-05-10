

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM (AFLYY.PK, AFRAF.PK) reported that its total passenger traffic for the month of April 2017 increased 8.2 percent, while capacity rose 5.5 percent.



Traffic in April 2017, measured in terms of revenue pax-kilometers or RPK, increased 8.2 percent year-on-year to 22.97 billion from 21.24 billion RPK.



Available seat-kilometers or ASK, a gauge for capacity, rose 5.5 percent in April 2017 to 26.20 billion from 24.84 billion ASK last year.



Monthly load factor increased 2.2 points to 87.7 percent from 85.5 percent last year.



The Group said it carried 8.42 million passengers in April 2017, which was 8.5 percent higher than 7.76 million passengers carried last year.



