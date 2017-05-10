

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.4773 against the euro and 83.86 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4807 and 83.71, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7369 and 1.0102 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7343 and 1.0072, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0675 against the NZ dollar, from an early near 2-1/2-month low of 1.0639.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.44 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



