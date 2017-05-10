AIM and Media Release

10 May 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

Additional mineralisation discovered that extends the footprint of the Kwale South Dune Deposit along the eastern margin.

Discovery of a new area of discrete lower grade mineralisation east of the South Dune Deposit, with recorded intercepts over a contiguous 1,000m of strike and up to 500m in width.

Delivery of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Kwale South Dune Deposit and extensions is on track for completion in the September quarter, 2017.

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration results following completion of the South Dune Deposit extensional and infill drilling program at the Kwale Mineral Sands Operations ("Kwale Operations") in Kenya, East Africa. Previous strong drilling results in the SW sector clearly demonstrate the potential to grow resources and mine life to the south and north of the existing South Dune reserves (refer announcement on 2nd March 20171 - "March Exploration Results"). Recent drilling has identified additional mineralisation to the east of the existing South Dune reserve boundary, albeit at lower heavy mineral grade. Further analysis of mineralogy is required to determine the extent to which this results in potential additional resources or extended mine life.

[Note1: Refer to ASX announcement "Preliminary Exploration Results" released on 2 March 2017, which is available at http://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/.]

The focus of drilling, since release of the March Exploration Results, has been on infill and edge-definition along the eastern flank of the South Dune Deposit, with an additional 153 holes for 1,811 metres completed. A total of 750 holes for 11,435 metres have now been completed at the South Dune Deposit and extensional areas (refer Figure 1).

An update to the South Dune Deposit mineral resource, incorporating the results of the combined drilling campaigns is on schedule for completion during the September quarter of 2017.

"Figures" (graphics) referenced in this release have been omitted. A full PDF version of this release, including all Figures, is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

Kwale South Dune Deposit Eastern Edge Definition Drilling

Further edge-definition drilling of the Kwale South Dune Deposit (currently 88.5Mt @ 3.5% HM - refer ASX/AIM Release on 11th October 20162) has successfully delineated a mineralised extension to the east of the existing resource boundary (refer Figure2).

In response to the findings of initial edge definition drilling, the drilling was extended further eastward from the South Dune Deposit on remnant highland areas. This has resulted in the discovery of additional mineralisation with elevated coarse sand and slimes, suggestive of an erosional shedding of material from the South Dune Deposit. Field logging data shows that sample washability is not detrimentally affected by the higher slimes, which suggests that this new style of mineralisation would be suited to existing mining methods employed at the Kwale Operations. Preliminary investigation of heavy mineral in this eastern discovery indicates an elevated concentration of rutile in the mineral assemblage when compared to the neighbouring South Dune Deposit. This rutile concentration, which will be critical to the inclusion of the additional mineralisation in mineral resources and any contribution to mine life extensions, will be established in the course of the detailed mineralogy work that is underway.

Representative cross sections of discoveries and extensions are included in Figures 3 and 4. Significant drill intercepts received since the March Exploration Results are included in Appendix 2 at 1% bottom cut over a minimum interval of 3m.

[Note 2: Refer to the "2016 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update for Kwale" announcement released on 11 October 2016, which is available at http://www.baseresources.com.au/investor-centre/asx-releases/. Base Resources confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.]

Kwale South Dune Deposit Infill Drilling

Coincident with the objective of defining the eastern edge of the South Dune Deposit, drilling also provided infill information between historic, broad-spaced drill lines (not shown). The objective of this and previous infill drilling is to provide data for upgrading the geological confidence of Inferred and part of the Indicated Resource areas of the deposit to a Measured status. Any Inferred Resources achieving an Indicated or Measured Resource status will in turn be eligible for inclusion within the Kwale South Dune Ore Reserves. Appreciable Ore Reserve increases are anticipated from this work.

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr.Richard Stockwell, who acts as contract Exploration Manager for Base Resources. Mr Stockwell is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr. Stockwell consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward Looking Statements

Information in this report should be read in conjunction with other announcements made by Base Resources. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report (or any associated presentation, information or matters). To the maximum extent permitted by law, Base Resources and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers, disclaim any liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any direct or indirect loss or damage arising from any use or reliance on this report or its contents, including any error or omission from, or otherwise in connection with, it.

Certain statements in or in connection with this report contain or comprise forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside Base Resources' control. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this report constitutes investment, legal or other advice. You must not act on the basis of any matter contained in this report, but must make your own independent investigation and assessment of Base Resources and obtain any professional advice you require before making any investment decision based on your investment objectives and financial circumstances. This report does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation with respect to the issue, purchase or sale of any security in any jurisdiction.

APPENDIX 1: Table 1, JORC Code 2012

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Explanation Comment Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Sample sub-splits are collected at a standard 1.5m down-hole interval, using an on-board rotary splitter mounted beneath the drill rig cyclone. Sample gates are set at 25% of the splitter cycle, which delivers about 2kg of sample, dependant on ground conditions. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Appropriate drilling equipment and driller training is a prerequisite of the drilling contract. A rotary splitter (regularly cleaned) is used for splitting drill samples in the field and a robust QA/QC and audit system is established.

Consistency in split sample weights is monitored via intermittent testing in the field with spring scales and through recording of air-dried sample weights at sample preparation. Weights are generally between two and three kilograms and this is considered representative for the detrital material being sampled. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. RCAC drilling is used to obtain a 1.5m samples from which approximately 1.2-2.5 kg is collected using a rotary splitter beneath a cyclone. The sample is then dried, de-slimed (material less than 45 µm removed) and then oversize (material +1mm) is removed.

Approximately 100g of the resultant sample is then subjected to a heavy mineral (HM) float/sink technique using Lithium Heteropolytungstates (LST:SG=2.85g/cm3).

The resulting HM concentrate is then dried and weighed. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). All samples are generated by RCAC drilling utilising ~71 mm diameter (NQ) air-core drill tooling. Drill holes are oriented vertically by eye. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Base Resources log sample quality at the rig as either good or poor, with 'good' meaning not contaminated and of an appropriate sample size (recovery), and 'poor' meaning contaminated or grossly over/undersized.

Ground conditions vary and as such, the use of water injection is also logged in the sample quality field for every sample interval (dry, moist, injected or wet).

No sample loss has been recorded. The configuration of drilling and nature of sediments encountered results in negligible loss. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Drill penetration is halted at the end of each sample interval to allow time for the sample to return to surface and be collected. Drilling proceeds once sample delivery ceases.

Sampling on the drill rig is observed to ensure that rotary splitter remains clean. Water flush and manual cleaning of the cyclone occurs at regular intervals to ensure contamination is minimised. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. No relationship is believed to exist between grade and sample recovery. The high percentage of silt and low hydraulic inflow of groundwater results in a sample size that is well within the expected size range. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resources estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Base Resources collects detailed qualitative logging of geological characteristics to allow a comprehensive geological interpretation to be carried out.

Logging of HM sinks with a microscope also is used to inform the geological interpretation. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Logging of RCAC samples record sample quality, washability, colour, lithology, grainsize, sorting, induration type, hardness, estimated rock and estimated HM. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All drill holes are logged in full and all samples with observed HM (and designated for assay) are assayed. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. All samples are unconsolidated and comprise sand, silt, clay and rock fragments. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. Base Resources rotary split the samples on the drill rig as they are delivered from drilling (wet, moist, injected or dry). Low groundwater pressure and rotary splitting delivers a representative sample for logging. The 25% split delivers approximately 2 kg of sample for analysis.

Drill samples are dried then riffle split to produce a ~300g sample for de-sliming and oversize removal. The resultant sand fraction is then delivered to the Kwale Operations on-site analysis laboratory, managed by SGS, for heavy liquid (LST) separation. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation, cont'd. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Base Resources use a standard flow sheet and detailed QA/QC is undertaken.

The sample, designated in the field for analysis, is air dried, weighed and pulverized for riffle splitting. Two splits are generated of approximately 350 - 500g each and the remainder of the original sample is recorded and stored.

One split is oven dried to establish moisture content of the air-dried sample. The second split is soaked in water and a de-flocculating agent prior to attritioning and de-sliming with a 45µm screen. The sample is then dried and weighed to determine material lost (Slimes weight) during screening. The dried sample is then screened at 1mm and the oversize is weighed. The remaining dry sand fraction is then delivered to the on-site analysis laboratory for heavy liquid separation by TBE. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. To maintain QA/QC, a duplicate and standard assaying procedure has been implemented.

A duplicate sample is collected at the rig at every 20th sample by the application of a second calico bag to the second, 25% split chute on the splitter. Both samples are subjected to the complete sample preparation and assaying process.

In the sample preparation area, at a rate of 1:40, duplicates of the moisture content sample and screened sample are taken. These are subjected to moisture content (split 1) and de-sliming/oversize (split 2) determinations to ensure samples do not exhibit bias.

A certified standard sample is submitted in the field and a second certified standard sample is submitted to the on-site analysis laboratory after the sample preparation stage, each at a rate of 1:40, to monitor analysis accuracy. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation, cont'd. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Analysis of sample duplicates is undertaken by standard geostatistical methodologies (QQ Plots) to test for bias and to ensure that sample splitting is representative.

Standards determine assay accuracy performance, monitored on control charts, where failure (beyond 3SD from the mean) triggers re-assay of the affected batch. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Given that the grain size of the material being sampled is sand and approximately 70 to 300 µm, an approximate sample size of 2 kg is more than adequate. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Laboratory analysis of drill samples is conducted at the on-site analysis laboratory.

Analysis is conducted according to a flow sheet that represents standard, best practice for the assessment of HM and is supported by robust QA/QC procedures.

Sand samples delivered to the on-site analysis laboratory are rotary split to generate a ~100g sample for LST separation. Excess sand fraction is labelled and stored.

The LST sink progresses till it clears and the sink is removed, washed in acetone, oven dried and weighed.

LST is cleaned and density checked on a daily basis. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. None used. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests, cont'd. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Field duplicates, sample preparation duplicates and laboratory replicates are submitted for precision and bias analysis. Standard samples are submitted to determine analysis accuracy. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Verification of significant intercepts is conducted by the Base Resources Exploration Superintendent. The deposit type and consistency of mineralization leaves little room for unexplained variance.

Data entry errors identified by the Exploration Superintendent are corrected (where obvious) or re-assay is completed. The use of twinned holes. Twinned holes account for 4 - 5% of holes drilled at the Kwale South Dune Deposit extensions. These will be used to determine short-range geological and assay field variability for resource modelling purposes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Data collected by Base Resources is entered digitally in the field using a ruggedized computer with Maxwell Geoscience logging software. Data is downloaded daily to the site server. Migration to a Datashed Database is complete. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No adjustments were made to data. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resources estimation. Base Resources use a real time kinematic global positioning system ('RTK GPS') to pick up drill collar locations. Survey is completed by Company surveyors. Original drill set-out is completed by hand-held GPS. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system used is the Arc1960 (Zone 37 South). The drill pattern is based on a local grid rotation to ensure drill lines are oriented orthogonal to the trend of mineralization. The Kwale South Dune Deposit Local Grid is used for all deposit extensions. Location of data points, cont'd. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. A LiDAR survey was conducted in November 2013 at an accuracy of 0.015m and is available for topography modelling in the NE Sector and for all Kwale South Dune Deposit extension areas. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The data spacing drilling is nominally 100m North, 50m East, and 1.5m down hole for exploration results. Variations occur when lower-density drilling is applied to exploration areas or from line-clearing difficulties prior to drilling and drill site survey. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Based on the experience of the competent person, the data spacing and distribution is considered adequate for the definition of mineralisation and adequate for proposed mineral resource estimation. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No sample compositing or de-compositing has been applied. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Sample orientation is vertical and approximately perpendicular to the dip and strike of the mineralization, which results in true thickness estimates. Drilling and sampling is carried out on a regular rectangular grid that is broadly aligned and in a ratio consistent with the anisotropy of the mineralisation. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. There is no apparent bias arising from the orientation of the drill holes with respect to the strike and dip of the deposit. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All samples are numbered, with sample splits, residues and HM sinks registered and stored at the Kwale Operations site in a restricted access storage shed. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Richard Stockwell, contract Exploration Manager, has conducted three site visits relating to the current exploration programme. These were made to establish and review drilling, sample preparation and geological interpretation procedures. Minor recommended changes were made on each occasion.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Explanation Comment Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The exploration results are coincident with the granted Special Mining Lease No.23 and Special Prospecting License No. 173.

Mining on SML23 is subject to an ad valorem royalty of 2%, payable to the previous owners, and currently a 2.5% royalty, payable to the Kenyan government. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. There are no known impediments to the security of tenure over the area containing the reported exploration results. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The previous owners of the project (Tiomin Kenya Ltd) undertook exploration drilling over the Kwale Project (incl. South Dune area). Tiomin data is included in the Kwale Mineral Resource estimations. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Exploration results are indicative of aeolian (dunal) detrital heavy mineral sand deposits. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Intercepts are listed in the body of the release.

There are no further drill hole results that are considered material to the understanding of the exploration results. Identification of the wide and thick zone of mineralisation is made via multiple intersections of drill holes and to list them all would not give the reader any further clarification of the distribution of mineralisation throughout the deposit. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Exploration results are reported at a minimum 1% HM bottom cut-off over a minimum depth interval of 3m.

Kwale Mineral Resources are reported at a 1% HM bottom cut-off. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. Does not apply Data aggregation methods, cont'd. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No metal equivalents were used for reporting of exploration results. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results. All drill holes are vertical and perpendicular to the dip and strike of mineralisation and therefore all interceptions are approximately true thickness. If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. Dune deposits typically approximate a horizontal accumulation over a variable basement topography. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to main body of release. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Reporting of results is restricted to type sections and more comprehensive tabulated results at a 1% HM bottom cut and a minimum 3m interval. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Whilst mineralogical investigation is awaited, a similar high-value assemblage, as recorded for the Kwale Mineral Resource (~19% Rutile + Zircon), has been observed on the dunal deposits during preliminary microscope investigation of exploration samples.

Preliminary investigation of heavy mineral in this eastern discovery shows an elevated concentration of rutile in the mineral assemblage when compared to the neighbouring South Dune Deposit. Planned geological interpretation and mineralogy analysis will assist in determining the extent of the enrichment, which will be quantified in the South Dune Mineral Resource estimation, anticipated to be completed in the September quarter, 2017. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Geological interpretation is ongoing at the Kwale South Dune Deposit extensions. Once complete, mineralogical analysis will ensue and results will feed into an updated resource estimate. Mineral Resource estimation of the Kwale South Dune Deposit and extensions is anticipated in the September quarter, 2017.

Further community engagement is required to continue drilling in the NE Sector, which is not expect to take place until after Kenya's general elections, currently scheduled for August 2017. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Refer to main body of release.

APPENDIX 2: Mineralised intercepts in the Kwale South Dune Deposit extensions (3m @ 1% HM bottom cut off; UTM ARC1960 Zone 37S).

Project area Hole_ID UTM_E ARC1960 UTM_N ARC1960 RL (m) From (m) Interval (m) DH Average THM DH Average Slimes DH Average Oversize Eastern Extension KS877 546768 546768 67.9 0 7.5 1.25 6.86 2.43 Eastern Extension KS883 546632.5 546632.5 74.7 3 3 1.2 6.54 2.77 Eastern Extension KS892 545841.6 545841.6 64.2 1.5 3 1.24 23.8 4.18 Eastern Extension KS896 547154.7 547154.7 60.7 0 3 1.34 24.46 2.18 Eastern Extension KS900 546804.2 546804.2 65.5 3 3 1.05 7.04 3.5 Eastern Discovery KS921 547369.3 547369.3 77.4 3 4.5 1.26 41.58 9.94 Eastern Discovery KS922 547442.3 547442.3 80.8 0 7.5 1.73 33.72 10.88 Eastern Discovery KS923 547512.5 547512.5 77.4 0 6 1.58 30.77 6.91 Eastern Discovery KS924 547592.2 547592.2 72.2 3 4.5 1.02 27.69 6.24 Eastern Discovery KS925 547661.1 547661.1 65.5 0 7.5 1.36 4.91 2.39 Eastern Extension KS932 547444.1 547444.1 80.7 0 9 2.04 37.22 8.71 Eastern Extension KS941 547684.3 547684.3 76.5 6 3 1.54 25.37 8.58 Eastern Extension KS977 547062.5 547062.5 79.9 1.5 4.5 1.42 37.1 2.02 Eastern Extension KS989 546359.8 546359.8 79.3 1.5 4.5 1.08 22.15 1.68 Eastern Extension KS990 546288.6 546288.6 83.3 3 9 1.42 27.62 1.15 Eastern Extension KS991 546451.8 546451.8 84.1 1.5 4.5 1.15 18.49 2.02 Eastern Extension KS991 546451.8 546451.8 84.1 7.5 3 1.23 19.9 7.26 Eastern Extension KS995 546589.1 546589.1 76.5 0 7.5 1.33 17.05 3.96 Eastern Extension KS1003 547080.3 547080.3 72.6 0 7.5 1.28 26.15 1.97 Eastern Extension KS1004 546899.8 546899.8 86.9 1.5 15 1.51 25.31 3.42 Eastern Extension KS1004 546899.8 546899.8 86.9 22.5 4.5 2.73 20.58 5.29 Eastern Extension KS1012 546828.2 546828.2 94.2 0 10.5 2.01 29.33 10.39

ENDS.

