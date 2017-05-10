TOKYO, May 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004) today announced its 2017 first quarter financial results.- 2017 First Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summarywww.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2017-1q.pdfAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.