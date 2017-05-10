

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - High-precision metrology and healthcare products manufacturer Renishaw Plc (RSW.L) reported Wednesday said its third-quarter profit before tax was 33.6 million pounds, higher than last year's restated profit of 21.8 million euros.



Revenue for the third quarter amounted to 141.7 million pounds, higher than 109.6 million pounds last year.



Cash balances at the end of March 2017 were 53.6 million pounds, compared to 48.8 million pounds a year ago.



The company said it continues to manage cost base and evaluate investment in new business areas.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now anticipates revenue to be in the range of 520 million pounds to 535 million pounds and profit before tax to be in the range of 99 million pounds to 108 million pounds.



Previously, the company was projecting full-year revenue to be in the range of 500 million pounds to 530 million pounds and profit before tax to be in the range of 85 million pounds to 105 million pounds.



The preliminary announcement of results for the year ending 30th June 2017 will be made on July 27.



