

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.6911 against the U.S. dollar and 78.64 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6894 and 78.59, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to 1.5755 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5769.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.70 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.53 against the euro.



