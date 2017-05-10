

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose to a 21-month high in March, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.5 in March from 104.7 in February. This was the highest since June 2015.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, declined to 114.6 from 115.2 in the prior month. The expected reading was 114.7.



The lagging index improved to 117.7 from 115.9 a month ago.



