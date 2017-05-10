The company shipped 455 MW-AC of inverters from January through March and predicted revenues for Q2 to be within the range of $120 million to $130 million

SolarEdge reported revenues for Q1 of $115 million, a strong quarter in an inverter-and-optimizer market that has recently been in flux as previous segment leaders have fallen on hard times.

The company also reported net income of $14 million, down from $21 million year over year. Operating expenses reached $27 million, dwarfing the operating income of $12 million, which was down year-over ...

