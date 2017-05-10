The high-efficiency solar manufacturer is still bleeding red ink, as it begins shipping its lower-cost P-Series modules and continues its restructuring.

The emerging solar market environment of collapsed prices for both PV modules and contract prices has not been kind to SunPower, which makes the highest efficiency PV modules available at scale on the market.

SunPower reported yet another quarter of significant losses during Q1, with revenues climbing 4% year-over-year to $399 million but a net loss of $134 million. While this is better than SunPower predicted, the company has not turned a profit in more than a year and a half.

Fortunately for SunPower, it has a good friend in its majority owner, French oil giant Total. During the call SunPower revealed that Total has given a guarantee for $100 million of SunPower's $300 million revolver, as the latest financial lifeline that Total has supplied.

SunPower is currently undergoing both a restructuring and a shift in strategy. After closing factories in the Philippines, SunPower has moved production to Mexico. The company is moving forward on a joint venture to build its new P-Series modules, which feature overlapping cells, at a new massive facility in China which will have a final capacity of 5 GW.

The P-Series is lower in cost than SunPower's back-contact technology, and is intended for deployment in utility-scale projects in less developed nations. By the end of Q1 SunPower had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...