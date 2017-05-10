Stockholm, May 10, 2017



INVISIO, a world-leading technology company developing innovative communications systems with hearing protection, today announced that its newly established US subsidiary is up and running and that the organization is expanding with new employees.



INVISIO officially opened its US subsidiary in November 2016. INVISIO Communications Inc. is now completely operational and the organization is capable of efficiently targeting customers within security and defense throughout the United States. The key focus is to support existing customers, partners and programs, increasing the customer base and to maintain and expand business networks.



"We are excited to have opened a US base for INVISIO and expanding our operations there. Following our recent successful growth, a local US presence will give American customers closer support, and further back up our assignment to strengthen our role as leading supplier to customer groups within the defense and security industry" says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO at INVISIO.



Ray Clarke will be heading the US Sales and Marketing team. He has extensive commercial sales experience, having run successful sales teams across the security and defense industry at Revision, MSA and Draeger, among others. On May 15-18, the US team will be present at 2017 SOFIC in Tampa, FL.



"I am excited to be joining INVISIO at this exciting time in the company's growth and to be leading the activities of the US team. SOFIC is the annual meeting point for the international Special Operations Forces community. We consider this exceptional event to be the ideal forum for connecting with business partners, potential customers and friends from the industry", says Ray Clarke, Director of National Sales in the US.



Meet INVISIO's US team at 2017 SOFIC To experience the performance of INVISIO communication and hearing protection systems, please visit INVISIO at the 2017 SOFIC show in Tampa, FL, May 15-18. To set up a meeting with INVISIO at the Waterfront Boardwalk (located next to the convention center), please contact ndl@invisio.com.



For additional information, please Contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: + 45 53 72 77 22 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



