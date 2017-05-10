sprite-preloader
Songa Offshore SE: April fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operating efficiency of 88% and an earnings efficiency of 87% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The rig performed four days of planned maintenance during the month.

Songa Endurance achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 99% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. 
 
Songa Encourage achieved an operating efficiency of 91% and an earnings efficiency of 88% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The downtime relate to minor damage to client's non-drilling equipment.
 
Songa Enabler achieved an operating efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 88% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The earnings efficiency assumes a seven-day period on "Fishing Rate".
 
Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment. 
 
10 May 2017
Limassol, Cyprus


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


