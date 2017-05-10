

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.2961 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2935.



Against the euro, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 1.0898, 113.62 and 1.0063 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0873, 114.00 and 1.0075, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.30 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 112.00 against the yen and 0.99 against the franc.



