

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN) reported that its first-quarter after-tax earnings increased to 33.6 million euros from 11.6 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.02 euros compared to 0.35 euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 52.9 million euros from 24.4 million euros, prior year, boosting the EBIT margin to 4.4 percent from 2.2 percent.



The Group increased its consolidated sales by nearly 11 percent year on year to 1.21 billion euros from 1.09 billion euros previous year.



Leoni reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Group-wide, sales are projected to increase by approximately 4.5 percent to about 4.6 billion euros, while earnings before interest and taxes are projected to improve to between 180 and 200 million euros.



