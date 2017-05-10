

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 attributable net income decreased 20.8 percent to 1.83 trillion yen from 2.31 trillion yen last year. Earnings per share dropped to 599.22 yen from 735.36 yen a year ago.



Operating income decreased 30.1 percent to 1.99 trillion yen.



TMC executive vice president Osamu Nagata said, 'Excluding the overall impact of foreign exchange rates and swap valuation gains and losses, operating income improved by 120 billion yen year on year, as a result of profit improvement activities throughout the year.'



On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 27.60 trillion yen, a decrease of 2.8 percent from 28.40 trillion yen last year.



Consolidated vehicle sales totaled 8.97 million units, an increase of 289,532 units compared to the previous fiscal year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, TMC forecasts consolidated net revenue of 27.5 trillion yen, operating income of 1.6 trillion yen and net income of 1.5 trillion yen. TMC estimates that consolidated vehicles sales will be 8.9 million units.



Further, TMC's board of directors resolved to pay 110 yen per share as the year-end dividend on common shares. The annual dividend on common shares for the fiscal year will be 210 yen per share.



Also, TMC's board of directors resolved to buy back up to 250 billion yen or 50 million shares of the company's common stock.



