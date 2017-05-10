

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) said that trading for the period has been consistent with management expectations at the time of the 2016 results announcement and the Group's outlook remains unchanged with 2017 underlying earnings per share expected to be about 5% to 10% higher than the 40.3 pence in 2016.



The company noted that it will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 11 a.m. in Farnborough, Hampshire, UK. At the meeting, Chairman, Roger Carr, and Chief Executive, Ian King, will comment on the performance of the Group in 2016.



Ian King, Chief Executive, will say, 'We have started the year with good momentum building on a strong operational performance in 2016 and the business is performing well. Our strategy is well defined, we have a large order backlog, long-term programme positions and a well balanced portfolio. With an improving outlook for defence budgets in a number of our markets, in 2017 and beyond we are well placed to continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders.'



BAE Systems said it will announce its financial results for the half year ending 30 June 2017 on 2 August 2017.



