

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc. (TALK.L) reported that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased to 70 million pounds from 14 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit after tax rose to 58 million pounds from 2 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share increased to 6.1 pence from 0.2 pence last year.



Headline profit after tax was 100 million pounds or 10.5 pence per share, compared to 79 million pounds or 8.4 pence per share a year ago.



Headline EBITDA grew 17 percent to 304 million pounds from 260 million pounds in the prior year.



Headline total revenue decreased 3 percent to 1.78 billion pounds from 1.84 billion pounds a year ago. On-net revenue declined 4 percent to 1.34 billion pounds.



The company's board declared a final dividend for fiscal 2017 of 5.0 pence, compared to 10.58 pence last year. This takes the total dividend for the year to 10.29 pence, down from last year's 15.87 pence.



For fiscal 2018, the company forecast headline EBITDA in a range of 270 million to 300 million pounds as a result of SAC investment to drive growth.



The company said that the dividend for fiscal 2018 has been reset to 7.5 pence, with growth expected to resume once business returns to earnings growth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX